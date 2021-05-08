THEKEY (TKY) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $14.55 million and $717,981.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005978 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000719 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

