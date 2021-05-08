Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.7% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO opened at $468.45 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $324.35 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $184.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $469.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

