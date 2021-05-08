TheStreet Downgrades Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Bowl America stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.42 million, a PE ratio of -91.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Bowl America has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $17.48.

Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter. Bowl America had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%.

Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.

