TheStreet Upgrades MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) to “C-“

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,925.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,758.06.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $34.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,481.26. 642,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,519. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $746.01 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,257.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,529.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,596.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.