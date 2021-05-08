Thisoption Trading Down 37.5% Over Last 7 Days (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $863.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thisoption has traded down 37.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00067846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.84 or 0.00257484 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 78,240.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.84 or 0.01128029 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00030809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.05 or 0.00775055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,642.25 or 1.00100559 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

