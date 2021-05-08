Thomas Story & Son LLC Trims Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 4.3% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $761,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 66.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $562.32 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.27 and a 52-week high of $564.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $520.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total value of $8,660,079.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,960 shares of company stock worth $55,041,604. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.70.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

