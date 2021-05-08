Thomson Reuters Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.47. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRI. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$127.17.

Shares of TRI stock opened at C$118.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$58.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.03. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$89.89 and a 52 week high of C$122.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$113.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$107.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

In related news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.46, for a total transaction of C$163,049.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$119,957.51. Also, Director Marc E. Gold sold 6,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.27, for a total transaction of C$780,667.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,004.17. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,970.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

