Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Raised to $128.00 at Scotiabank

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. CIBC cut Thomson Reuters from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.70.

TRI opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.48. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $64.47 and a 12-month high of $99.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 88.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

