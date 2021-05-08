Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 53.51%.

Shares of TDW stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $14.00. 155,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,938. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tidewater has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $570.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

