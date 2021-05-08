Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.06). Tilray reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. The business had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $5,008,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after acquiring an additional 507,725 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $3,389,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $1,886,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $1,595,000. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

