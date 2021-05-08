TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%.

Shares of NYSE TMST traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. 1,068,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,129. The firm has a market cap of $594.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.91. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

