Titan Coin Market Cap Hits $2.05 Million (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $409.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007822 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00016337 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000113 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

