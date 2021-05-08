Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

Shares of Titan International stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,547. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99. Titan International has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $695.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03.

TWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

