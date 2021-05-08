Tivity Health, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. William Blair also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. The company had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

TVTY opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $25.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,228,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

