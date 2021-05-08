Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $109.61

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.61 and traded as high as $113.00. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $113.00, with a volume of 178,528 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.24. The company has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.07.

About Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

