TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

BLD stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.93. 331,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,734. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.50. TopBuild has a one year low of $80.77 and a one year high of $235.50. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.54.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

