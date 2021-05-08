Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) PT Raised to $118.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TMTNF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

Shares of TMTNF opened at $86.42 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.56.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

