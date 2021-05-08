Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Purchased by AR Asset Management Inc.

AR Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Total by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,287,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,037,249,000 after acquiring an additional 834,078 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Total by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,167,000 after buying an additional 658,243 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Total by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,789,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,992,000 after buying an additional 35,136 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in Total by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after buying an additional 706,492 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Total by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,073,000 after acquiring an additional 45,475 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

NYSE TOT opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40. Total Se has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Total’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Total Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

