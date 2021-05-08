Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TOU. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.50 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.32.

Shares of TOU opened at C$28.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$11.40 and a 12-month high of C$29.71.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.3800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,138.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,788,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$212,932,427.30. Insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555 over the last 90 days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

