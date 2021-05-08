TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Issues Earnings Results

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TCON traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 91,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,507. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $100.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCON. BTIG Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

