Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 7,146 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,099% compared to the typical daily volume of 325 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

AB opened at $44.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $46.92.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.97%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 387.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

