Tranquility Partners LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

KRE stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.74.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

