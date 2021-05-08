Tranquility Partners LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $156.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $156.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

