Tranquility Partners LLC Has $361,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,117,096,000 after buying an additional 1,909,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT opened at $126.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

