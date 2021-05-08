Tranquility Partners LLC Has $576,000 Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 164.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,586 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $509,837,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

BSX opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,187. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

