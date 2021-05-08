Tranquility Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $52.16.

