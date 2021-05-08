Tranquility Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $223.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $227.82.

