Tranquility Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.71 and a 200 day moving average of $79.40. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $84.14.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

