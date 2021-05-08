TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). TransAct Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 13.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,027,000. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $113.77 million, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

