TransMedics Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for TransMedics Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of TMDX opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36. The stock has a market cap of $669.58 million, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 2.16. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TransMedics Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 81,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 35,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,182,886.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,632,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,498 shares of company stock worth $9,621,906 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

