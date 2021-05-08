TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Timothy J. Martin Sells 5,000 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $526,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TRU opened at $106.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.85.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.