TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Timothy J. Martin Sells 5,000 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $526,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of TRU opened at $106.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.85.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.
About TransUnion
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.
Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.