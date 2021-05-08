Tredegar Co. (TG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Tredegar has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Tredegar stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. Tredegar has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $506.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

