Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will announce $236.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $241.00 million. Trex reported sales of $200.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.81.

NYSE:TREX traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, hitting $108.82. The stock had a trading volume of 950,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,651. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.22. Trex has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $110.79.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

