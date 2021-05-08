Trex (NYSE:TREX) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $109.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.81.

NYSE:TREX opened at $108.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $110.79.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 385,729 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 211,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,321,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 70.1% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Trex by 45.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

