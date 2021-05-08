Trex (TREX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Trex (NYSE:TREX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. Trex’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of TREX opened at $108.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $110.79.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.81.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.