Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.34.

TRIN opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIN. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $8,717,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,615,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,460,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinity Capital (TRIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.