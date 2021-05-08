TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. TripAdvisor’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.17. 5,358,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,888,609. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average is $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.65.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

