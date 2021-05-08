trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Raised to $4.00

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TRVG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.60.

Shares of TRVG opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.82.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of trivago by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

