Truist Securiti Comments on BWX Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for BWX Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $205,752. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 420.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 43,932 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 16.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 808.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.