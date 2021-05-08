Truist Securiti Comments on SeaSpine Holdings Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SeaSpine in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SeaSpine’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPNE. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $706.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.24. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in SeaSpine by 149.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 4th quarter worth about $8,317,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 468,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 133,765 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 441,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 93,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SeaSpine news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

