Truist Securiti Weighs in on Ring Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ring Energy in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Ring Energy in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of REI opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $222.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.63. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 65.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.