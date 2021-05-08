Truist Securities Increases SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target to $43.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SIBN. Truist increased their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. SI-BONE has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $71,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 63,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $1,984,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock valued at $32,658,438. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

