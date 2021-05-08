Truist Securities Lowers Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $65.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 45.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist dropped their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of GDOT opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $52.54. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $27,950.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 56,023 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $2,833,643.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $211,626.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,310 shares of company stock worth $14,391,298. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

