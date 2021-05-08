Truist Securities Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $205.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.55.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $122.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.98. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.06, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,090 shares of company stock worth $38,487,607 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Enphase Energy by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.