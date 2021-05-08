Trust Wallet Token (TWT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $48.19 Million

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 43.4% higher against the dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $245.41 million and approximately $48.19 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00067259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00256335 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 71,217.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $658.04 or 0.01124272 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00030583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.83 or 0.00768533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 292.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

