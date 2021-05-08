Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Holdings Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 84.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,292 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.65% of Tupperware Brands worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 20.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 95.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 19.8% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TUP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,023.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.48. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 48,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,868.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 47,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,318. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

