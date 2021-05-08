Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Major Shareholder Sells $41,131,200.00 in Stock

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $898.62 million, a P/E ratio of 114.88 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPB shares. Cowen raised their target price on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 89.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

