TurtleCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.96 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $34.96 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000101 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 100,761,634,397 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

