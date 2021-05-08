Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Twilio updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.160–0.130 EPS and its Q2 guidance to ($0.16)-($0.13) EPS.
Shares of TWLO stock traded up $3.03 on Friday, reaching $307.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,134,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,721. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.15 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.66. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio has a 1 year low of $165.11 and a 1 year high of $457.30.
In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total value of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
