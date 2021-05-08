Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$129 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.21 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded up $12.44 on Friday, hitting $116.74. 1,620,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,216. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.35.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 75,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total value of $13,239,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,188 shares in the company, valued at $56,522,787.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $35,798.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,300,481 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

